Saturday, April 19, 2025 | 12:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Learn to protest before writing PSC tests: WCPO rank holders tell aspirants

Learn to protest before writing PSC tests: WCPO rank holders tell aspirants

The advice came from the protesting Women Civil Police Officer (WCPO) candidates on Saturday -- the last day till when their rank lists are valid

Student protest over the NEET-UG and UGC-NET examinations issue in New Delhi | File Photo: PTI

Representative Image: The protesting rank holders have alleged that the government has failed to fulfill its promise of increasing women's representation. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Those preparing for the state Public Service Commission (PSC) tests should first learn how to protest, is the advice given by the women CPO rank list holders, who have been protesting outside the Secretariat here for the last 18 days seeking appointment orders, to future government job aspirants in the state.

The advice came from the protesting Women Civil Police Officer (WCPO) candidates on Saturday -- the last day till when their rank lists are valid.

While the state government reportedly gave appointment orders recently to around 45 rank list holders, including a few who are among the protesters, hundreds of candidates still remain in the list which is set to expire on April 19.

 

"We would like to tell those who are preparing for the PSC tests that you should first know how to protest, where the AKG centre (CPI-M party headquarters) is located and which officials you have to beg, before writing the exams," one of the protestors told a TV channel.

Another WCPO candidate said they were hurt by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's recent remark at a press conference that only those eligible can be granted appointment orders.

Also Read

Exam results, results

TSPSC Group 1 results declared today at tspsc.gov.in, here's how to check

Exam results, results

RPSC RAS Prelims final result 2024-25 out on official website, details here

Students, exams, examination, results, school, education

UKPSC lecturer recruitment 2024: Exam application deadline ends today

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

Ensure swift, sensitive handling of public complaints: UP CM to officials

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

Pak deputy PM visits Kabul as crackdown on Afghan refugees intensifies

"We passed the written test and the physical exam, yet the CM is saying we are not eligible," she told media.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Council of Churches has come to the aid of the protesting WCPO candidates with offers of jobs in some startups by one of their affiliated organisations.

A KCC representative told the TV channel that jobs would be offered to as many of the protesting candidates as possible and at the same salaries that they would have received on being recruited as WCPOs.

The women CPO rank list holders have been staging the protest alleging that the government is willfully ignoring the rank list as only a few persons have received appointment from the list which came into existence in 2022.

During their 18-day long protest, they held various forms of demonstrations like collecting their blood to write the message "Save WCPO 585/2022," performing a mime, crawling on the footpath and standing on one leg with folded hands.

Of the 967 candidates on the list, only about 30 per cent have received advice memos (recommendation letters) from the PSC, and just 213 have joined the service so far.

The protesting rank holders have alleged that the government has failed to fulfill its promise of increasing women's representation in the state police force.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Murshidabad Security, Murshidabad, Murshidabad violence

Latest LIVE: NCW team meets riot-affected people in West Bengal's Murshidabad

Nuclear reactor, Nuclear plant

India's 1st prototype fast-breeder reactor to be commissioned by Sept 2026

Murshidabad Security, Murshidabad, Murshidabad violence

West Bengal Guv, NCW team to visit violence-hit Murshidabad today

arrest

Main accused in Kasganj gang-rape arrested after encounter with UP police

Photo: Shutterstock.com

Indian student killed in Texas hit-and-run just weeks before graduation

Topics : Public service Protest government exams

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 19 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Good Friday Stock Market Holiday TodayQ4 Results todayRCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025ICICI Bank Q4 ResultsWipro Q4 ResultsGood Friday Bank Holiday IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon