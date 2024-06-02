LIVE: Counting of votes underway for Arunachal, Sikkim; Kejriwal's interim bail ends, and more
From the results of the state assembly elections of Sikkima and Arunachal Pradesh to Delhi CM Kejriwal's ending interim bail, catch all the latest news from around the world here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Counting of votes for the Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections has begun at 6 AM today. The elections, which took place on April 19, 2024, will see their results starting to be counted from 6 am, with election authorities aiming to complete the process and announce the results for the 32 Assembly constituencies by 2 pm. For Sikkim, the election officials aim to complete the counting process and announce the results for the 32 Assembly constituencies by 2 pm. To secure a majority and form the government in Sikkim, a party needs at least 17 seats. In the 2019 elections, SKM managed to win exactly 17 seats and Prem Singh Tamang became the Chief Minister.
For Arunachal Pradesh, the ruling BJP has already secured 10 seats uncontested in the 60-member Arunachal state assembly. In the elections held in 2019, BJP had won 41 seats. According to Axis My India exit polls, BJP is likely to win 44-51 seats, Congress can win 1-4 seats, and NPP and others are likely to secure 2-6 seats.
Three poll survey agencies - India TV, News 24-Today's Chanakya, and India Today - on Saturday predicted more than 400 seats for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance in the Lok Sabha elections. Notably, 400 seats is the target the BJP leaders had set for themselves during their election campaign. If these predictions were to realise, PM Narendra Modi will become the prime minister of the country for a third time. So far in the Indian history, Jawaharlal Nehru is the only prime minister to have been elected to the office three times in row.
Citing the exceptional circumstances of the ongoing general elections, the supreme court had granted Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal a 21-day interim bail on May 10, which concludes today, June 2. He is expected to
6:59 AM
Sikkim Assembly poll results: SKM leads on 4 seats; BJP, SDF on 1 each
SKM has taken a lead on 4 seats in the Sikkim Assembly election results with BJP and SDF leading on 1 seat each. With a toal strength of 32, the majority mark lies at 17 in Sikkim.
6:56 AM
Arunachal Pradesh Assembly poll results: BJP leads in seven seats, with ten already in its pocket
Arunachal Pradesh Assembly poll results: BJP takes a lead in seven seats, with ten already in its pocket, according to India Today. NPP is leading on one seat. Withaa total of 60 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh, the majority mark lies at 31 seats.
6:52 AM
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's 21-day interim bail ends today
Citing the exceptional circumstances of the ongoing general elections, the supreme court had granted Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal a 21-day interim bail on May 10, which concludes today, June 2.
6:50 AM
Arunachal Pradesh Assembly election result: BJP leads on 10 seats uncontested
6:49 AM
Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim election results: Counting of votes underway
First Published: Jun 02 2024 | 6:52 AM IST