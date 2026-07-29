Odisha signs ₹3,385 cr BharatNet pact to boost rural digital connectivity

In a major boost to rural digital connectivity, the Odisha government has signed a tripartite agreement with Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN), the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) for the rollout of the Rs 3,384.82-crore amended BharatNet programme.

Officials said the initiative will bridge the digital divide and strengthen digital public infrastructure by connecting all 6,799 gram panchayats across the state through a modern fibre-based broadband network over the next 10 years. BSNL has been designated as the Single Project Management Agency (SPMA), while Creative Newtech Private Limited has been appointed as the Project Implementing Agency (PIA).

Simultaneously, the Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) also signed an agreement with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) to collaborate on frontier technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), cybersecurity, quantum computing, language technologies and digital governance. The two agreements are expected to accelerate Odisha's transition into a technology-driven economy.

According to the project details, a carrier-grade IP-MPLS network capable of delivering reliable high-speed broadband and fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) connectivity to gram panchayats, government institutions, rural communities and households will be established. All gram panchayats will be connected through a modern ring-topology-based broadband network.

Officials expect the upgraded infrastructure to significantly improve e-governance, digital education, telemedicine, financial inclusion and rural entrepreneurship while generating nearly 10,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities across Odisha.

The OCAC-C-DAC partnership will provide a framework for collaboration in research, innovation, electronics system design, skill development and advanced technology deployment. The initiative is expected to facilitate the development of next-generation governance solutions, strengthen the state's start-up ecosystem, promote research collaborations and create world-class skilling opportunities for Odisha's youth.

Vishal Kumar Dev, additional chief secretary of the Electronics and Information Technology Department, said the twin agreements would lay the foundation for an inclusive, technology-driven and knowledge-based economy while substantially improving digital connectivity, innovation and public service delivery across Odisha.

"It will also strengthen research collaborations and support the adoption of emerging technologies across government departments and institutions," he said.

The agreements were signed in the presence of Mukesh Mahaling, minister for Electronics and Information Technology. He described the deals as major milestones in Odisha's digital transformation.

"Digital technology has become a key driver of the state's socio-economic development, and robust digital infrastructure, coupled with emerging technologies, would usher in a new era of governance and public service delivery across sectors, including education, healthcare, agriculture, industry, employment and citizen services," he said.