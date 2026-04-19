BJP sharpens attack on Opposition over women's Bill defeat in Lok Sabha

Led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed public meetings in West Bengal on Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief ministers and Union ministers sharpened their campaign against the Congress-led Opposition bloc for voting against the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill that sought to fast-track the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures by 2029 and increase Lok Sabha seats to 816.

Addressing an election rally in Bengal’s Bankura district, the PM accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of “betraying” women for preventing the passage of the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill in Parliament, and said women would punish it in the Assembly polls.

The PM addressed the nation on the issue on Saturday evening, where he said the country’s women will not forgive the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Samajwadi Party and they will pay for the “sin” of opposing the Bill.

ALSO READ: Govt issues FAQs to counter Opposition's claim on Women's reservation Bill The government on Sunday came out with a set of frequently asked questions (FAQs) on the issue. It argued that the current Census and subsequent delimitation period will take time, and it brought the 131st Constitution Amendment to delink implementation of the Act from the condition that the 33 per cent reservation will be based on the Census conducted after 2026 so that the quota could be implemented by the 2029 Lok Sabha polls.

It said no changes were proposed to the Delimitation Commission Act. The existing legal framework remains intact, and any recommendations of the commission would require parliamentary approval and presidential assent, it said.

The government said all states would have seen a uniform 50 per cent increase in seats. Southern states would not face any reduction in representation; rather, their overall share would remain stable, it said. The FAQ also sought to clarify questions on the caste census and reservation in legislatures for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the “Modi government is on a damage control exercise after its humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha on the night of April 17.” “It has released a set of FAQs and answers — not before introducing its bill but after they failed to pass the Lok Sabha,” Ramesh said. He said the FAQs are “silent on the real questions about delimitation that were asked by the entire Opposition during the debate.” Ramesh said, “Indeed, the single most factually inaccurate sentence in the FAQ is the fraudulent claim that ‘Delimitation of seats is needed for implementing reservation.’”

ALSO READ: Women's dreams crushed: PM seeks 'forgiveness' for Nari Shakti bill failure At a public meeting in Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi district, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh slammed the Congress and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam for voting against the Bill. “Now power in the world can stop us” from implementing one-third reservation for women, Singh said. Bengal will vote on April 23 and 29, while Tamil Nadu will vote on April 23. BJP CMs and Union ministers addressed the media at several places across the country on the issue.

The Opposition responded by pointing out that it defeated the government’s intent to implement delimitation, and not the women’s Bill. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that it was “deeply unfortunate” that the PM chose to “mislead” the nation on the women’s quota Bill, and was plotting to push through the delimitation exercise by “using women as a shield”.

In a post on X, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "misusing" government machinery for political campaigns. The Congress demanded immediate implementation of women's reservation on the existing Lok Sabha strength and staged a protest at the BJP headquarters in the national capital.

The 131st Constitution Amendment Bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha on Friday. It was the first government-sponsored Bill to be defeated in the Lok Sabha since June 2014.