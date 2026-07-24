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Home / India News / Removing Dharmendra Pradhan is the 'strictest action': CJP to PM Modi

Removing Dharmendra Pradhan is the 'strictest action': CJP to PM Modi

Reacting to PM Modi's announcement of a proposed anti-paper leak Bill, the CJP said the govt should remove Education Minister Pradhan as the strongest action against examination irregularities

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CJP demands Pradhan's removal after PM announces anti-paper leak Bill (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 8:24 AM IST

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The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has said the "strictest action" the government could take against examination irregularities was to remove Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement that a bill providing for stringent action against paper leaks would be introduced in Parliament.

CJP national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, in response to the prime minister's remarks, said, "Modi ji, remove Dharmendra Pradhan tomorrow. That's the strictest action you can take."  CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also reacted to the prime minister's announcement by taking to X to share an image of a man locking the gate of a compound with no boundary walls, in an apparent swipe at the proposed legislation.

 

Prime Minister Modi announced on Thursday that a bill providing for strong action against paper leaks would be introduced in Parliament next week after being cleared by the Union Cabinet.

He said the government had already taken several steps after allegations of the Neet paper leak surfaced, including setting up fast-track courts, and asserted that those responsible have been arrested and jailed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Dharmendra Pradhan Narendra Modi Jantar Mantar Protest Political satire

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 8:24 AM IST

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