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Home / India News / 'Silenced, not defeated': Raghav Chadha slams AAP after RS post removal

'Silenced, not defeated': Raghav Chadha slams AAP after RS post removal

Once considered a close confidant of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Chadha had played a key role in party affairs, particularly in Punjab and during the AAP's tenure in Delhi

Raghav Chadha, Raghav, Chadha

Chadha alleged that his own party had sought to prevent him from speaking in Parliament

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2026 | 11:13 AM IST

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AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Friday said he has been "silenced, not defeated", a day after being removed as the party's deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha.

He also alleged that his own party had sought to prevent him from speaking in Parliament.

In a video posted on X, Chadha said, "Whenever I get a chance, I raise issues concerning the people in Parliament, including topics that are often overlooked. But is it an offence to talk about people's problems? Did I commit any crime?"  Chadha also hit out at his party, alleging that it had informed the Rajya Sabha Secretariat to stop him from speaking in Parliament.

 

"The AAP has informed Parliament that I should not be given a chance to speak. I would like to tell them -- do not take my silence for defeat," Chadha said.

"I raised several issues that benefited aam aadmi (common man). What harm did that cause the Aam Aadmi Party? Why does anyone want to stop me from speaking?" he added.

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The AAP on Thursday wrote to the Rajya Sabha secretariat seeking the removal of Chadha as the party's deputy leader in the House, and proposed Punjab MP Ashok Mittal as his replacement.

According to sources, the letter stated that Chadha -- a Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab -- should not be allotted time for speaking in the House from the AAP's quota.

Once considered a close confidant of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and among the youngest MPs in the country, Chadha had played a key role in party affairs, particularly in Punjab and during the AAP's tenure in Delhi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Raghav Chadha AAP Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha

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First Published: Apr 03 2026 | 11:13 AM IST

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