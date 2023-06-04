close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

UN Secy-General saddened by loss of life, injury in Odisha train accident

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed sadness at the loss of lives in the tragic train accident in Odisha that has killed over 280 people and injured hundreds more.

Press Trust of India United Nations
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 3:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed sadness at the loss of lives in the tragic train accident in Odisha that has killed over 280 people and injured hundreds more.

The crash in Odisha's Balasore district involving three trains is one of the worst rail accidents in India in nearly three decades.

The accident on Friday left at least 288 people dead and over 1,100 injured.

The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the loss of life and injury in a train accident in Odisha, India, a statement issued by the spokesperson for the Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric, said on Saturday.

Guterres extended his deep condolences to the families of the victims, as well as the people and Government of India. He wished a swift and full recovery to those who were injured, the statement added.

UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi had also condoled the tragic train crash, saying he is deeply saddened to hear the news of the train crash in Odisha, India.

Also Read

Odisha train accident: PM Modi distressed, speaks to railway minister

Deeply anguished by loss of lives in Odisha train accident: President Murmu

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

Balasore train accident: 261 dead, 900+ injured as rescue ops conclude

UN chief Antonio Guterres welcomes cease-fire announcement in Colombia

People form human chain along Yamuna to save river from heavy pollution

Digvijaya Singh asks Ashwini Vaishnaw to resign after Odisha train accident

PM Modi expresses gratitude to world leaders for condolence messages

Odisha train accident: Railways Minister Vaishnaw inspects restoration work

Odisha train tragedy: CM Patnaik announces Rs 5 Lakh ex-gratia to families

Korosi said that his thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and with the emergency services.

Heartfelt condolences to the people and the Government of India, the President of the 77th session of the General Assembly had earlier tweeted.

United Nations Development Programme Administrator Achim Steiner also said in a tweet that he is following news reports about the tragic accident in Odisha "with a heavy heart.

Extending condolences to the families who have lost loved ones, Steiner said Our thoughts are with them while wishing the many injured a speedy recovery.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Odisha Train Accident

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 3:02 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon