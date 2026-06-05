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World Environment Day: PM Modi urges commitment to sustainable growth

PM Modi also outlined that the past decade has seen numerous initiatives from his government in this regard

Modi, Narendra Modi

Some of India's key successes include expanding green cover and a rise in the population of several animals: Modi | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2026 | 9:27 AM IST

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On the occasion of World Environment Day on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the government's various efforts over the past decade, noting that they resulted in India's key successes such as expanding green cover and a rise in the populations of several animals.

The prime minister also commended citizens for showing how collective efforts, policies, belief in science and innovation can improve the environment.

"Best wishes to everyone on World Environment Day. I would like to applaud all those passionate about environmental conservation," he said in a post on X.

Modi emphasised that this day serves as a reminder to reaffirm "our commitment to protecting our environment and furthering growth that is sustainable".

 

He outlined that the past decade has seen numerous initiatives from his government in this regard. "Some of India's key successes include expanding green cover and a rise in the population of several animals," he said.

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World Environment Day is celebrated annually on June 5 to raise awareness and encourage action for environmental protection.

Established by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) in 1973, it is the largest global platform for public outreach on environmental issues, celebrated by millions worldwide.

In 2026, the event will be hosted by Azerbaijan.

The celebration has become one of the most extensive platforms supporting environmental causes globally.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : World Environment Day Narendra Modi Sustainable Development environmentalism

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First Published: Jun 05 2026 | 9:27 AM IST

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