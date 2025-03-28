Friday, March 28, 2025 | 04:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Cabinet approves Rs 37,216 cr subsidy on phosphatic, potassic fertilisers

Cabinet approves Rs 37,216 cr subsidy on phosphatic, potassic fertilisers

The budgetary requirement for Kharif season 2024 will be Rs 37,216.15 crore, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters here

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

The subsidy on P&K fertilisers is governed by the NBS Scheme with effect from April 2010. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved a Rs 37,216 crore subsidy on phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers for the Kharif (summer-sown) season this year as part of its efforts to provide soil nutrients at a reasonable rate.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved a proposal for fixing the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for Kharif season 2025 (from April 1, 2025, to September 30, 2025,) on Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilisers.

The budgetary requirement for Kharif season 2024 will be Rs 37,216.15 crore, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters here.

The minister said the government has ensured that the retail prices of DAP (Di-ammonium phosphate) remain at the present level.

 

The subsidy fund requirement for the Kharif season is around Rs 13,000 crore, more than the budgetary requirement for Rabi seasons 2024-25.

Also Read

solar panel

Centre mulls $1 billion subsidy plan to boost solar manufacturing industry

In a major change for the hospitality industry and in what could be a good news for diners, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has decided to allow high-end hotels to choose between two indirect tax rates for restaurant services provided on the

Budget 2025: NRAI seeks industry status, subsidies for food services sector

An electronics manufacturing factory in Noida, UP. The state is seeking foreign investments for its electronics industry

Govt considers fresh subsidies worth $3 bn, tariff cuts for electronics

trade, Container, shipment

Govt likely to offer 35% subsidy for goods transport on inland waterways

PremiumPLI scheme

PLI scheme subsidy payouts to eligible companies remain in the slow lane

The decision will ensure "availability of fertilisers to farmers at subsidised, affordable and reasonable prices will be ensured".

"Rationalisation of subsidy on P&K fertilisers in view of recent trends in the international prices of fertilisers and inputs," it added.

The subsidy on P&K fertilisers, including NPKS grades, will be provided based on approved rates for Kharif 2025. The subsidy would be provided to the fertiliser companies, as per approved and notified rates so that nutrients are made available to farmers at affordable prices.

The Centre is making available 28 grades of P&K fertilisers to farmers at subsidised prices through nutrient manufacturers/importers.

The subsidy on P&K fertilisers is governed by the NBS Scheme with effect from April 2010.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Premiumfarmer, Agriculture

More than 5.1 million farmers registered for Agri Stack in Rajasthan

chana, chickpeas, gram

Centre approves direct procurement of chana, mustard and lentil at MSP

wheat crop

Govt mandates weekly wheat stock reporting to curb market speculation

Premiumwheat,agriculture

Wheat procurement starts on a brisk note in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan

PremiumFarmers, Farmer, agriculture

Global farm firms come together to train 500,000 rural entrepreneurs

Topics : subsidy Fertilizers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsSpinaroo Commercial IPOCSK vs RCB Pitch ReportWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon