Centre hikes non-urea fertiliser subsidies with allocation of Rs 37,216 cr

The Union cabinet today approved the Nutrient-Based Subsidies (NBS) for the first half of FY26 with an allocation of Rs 37,216 crore, the highlight of which was a sharp over 41 per cent jump in the per kg subsidy on phosphorus (P) as compared to the rabi season of FY25.
However, experts said that despite the sharp spike in the per kilogram subsidy on phosphorus, it has not yet accounted for the entire loss that companies are bearing in importing di-ammonium phosphate (which contains nearly 46 per cent phosphorus), and companies would continue to incur a loss of around Rs 1,000 on every tonne of DAP imported into India at current landed prices.
“This, however, could get adjusted only if global rates come down in the coming months,” a senior industry executive said.
DAP is the second most consumed fertiliser in India after urea.
But the sharp spike would have a higher impact on the fertiliser subsidy.
Already, the government, in a statement made in Parliament today, said that FY25 revised estimates of fertiliser subsidies now stand at around Rs 191,836.29 crore, as against the Budget Estimates of Rs 168,130.81 crore — a rise of almost 14 per cent.
The increased expenditure on subsidies is largely due to a spike in the non-urea fertiliser subsidy by almost Rs 9,310 crore in the current financial year.
The full-year subsidy on non-urea fertiliser for FY26 has been pegged at Rs 49,000 crore in the Union Budget, of which Rs 37,216 crore was allocated just in the kharif season of FY26.
So far, low subsidy allocation for non-urea complexes had meant that private companies were resisting importing DAP in a big way — something they may now start doing, as their losses will be adequately covered.
Welcoming the decision, agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that between 2010–11 and 2012–13, the then United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government led by the Congress party had raised the retail price of a bag of DAP by almost Rs 800, but ever since the Narendra Modi government came to power, there has not been any hike in retail rates of DAP and the Centre has been bearing all the subsidy.
The sharp jump in phosphorus subsidy also means that the special incentive of Rs 3,500 per tonne that the Centre was giving outside the NBS since April 2024 to compensate for the loss in imports now gets subsumed into the overall NBS.
This, some experts said, will also benefit all products that contain phosphorus, such as different grades of NP and NPKS, and not just DAP.
“The subsidy announced by the Government of India (GoI) under the Nutrient-Based Subsidy (NBS) scheme for the kharif season 2025 has been revised upwards with the hardening in some of the input prices and finished fertiliser prices. The subsidy for di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), which was Rs 25,411 per tonne (including the special additional package) for the rabi season of FY25, has now been increased to ~Rs 27,800 per tonne. As the prices of the key inputs and finished fertilisers in the international markets had risen in the recent past, the contribution margin on imported DAP was negative to the tune of around Rs 4,000 per tonne. The revised subsidy rates and rupee appreciation against the dollar of late are likely to result in easing of these losses to around Rs 1,000 per tonne,” Girishkumar Kadam, senior vice-president, ICRA, said.
He added that, apart from this, as per the announced NBS rates, the subsidy for other grades of NPKs will witness an increase, translating into an improvement in the profitability of phosphatic fertiliser players.