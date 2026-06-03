Sugar industry seeks ICAR Centre of Excellence for advanced cane breeding

The two largest sugar industry bodies, the Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) and the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories (NFCSF), have jointly urged the Centre to establish a dedicated Centre of Excellence (CoE) for advanced sugarcane research at the ICAR-Sugarcane Breeding Institute (SBI), Coimbatore, with an estimated outlay of ₹87.94 crore over the next five years beginning FY27.

Sources said the associations, in a joint letter to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, recently stated that the proposed facility would focus on next-generation sugarcane breeding technologies, including genome editing, climate-resilient varieties and modern seed systems, to address mounting challenges facing the sector.

“For example, red rot disease is the most widely prevalent problem in the sugarcane crop today, leading to declining or stagnant yields. It is here that, unlike conventional breeding technologies, we could use genome editing to make the crop inherently resistant to red rot,” a senior scientist associated with the project said.

The move comes against the backdrop of increasing climate variability, erratic rainfall, rising cultivation costs, pest and disease pressures, and stagnant yields, all of which have affected cane productivity and farmer profitability.

India’s sugarcane yields have stagnated at around 80-83 tonnes per hectare, while demand has been growing due to diversion towards ethanol.

Meanwhile, both ISMA and NFCSF noted in their representations that dependence on a limited number of sugarcane varieties has also heightened vulnerability to diseases and reduced resilience across major cane-growing regions.

The letter stated that the proposed Centre of Excellence is envisaged as a national platform to accelerate the development and dissemination of high-yielding, water-efficient and disease-tolerant sugarcane varieties.

It would leverage advanced technologies such as genome sequencing and editing, phenomics, high-throughput breeding, bioinformatics and precision seed systems.

According to the proposal, the initiative is expected to directly benefit around 55 million sugarcane farmers by improving productivity, reducing climate- and disease-related production risks, enhancing resource-use efficiency and stabilising farm incomes.

The industry believes the intervention would strengthen the long-term sustainability and competitiveness of India’s sugar and bio-energy ecosystem while contributing to broader national goals of agricultural resilience and rural development.