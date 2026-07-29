Trade unions, farmers' groups call nationwide protests on August 10

A joint convention of central trade unions and farmer organisations on Wednesday called for nationwide protests on August 10 against the government’s labour and economic policies. Their demands include repeal of the four labour codes, a statutory minimum wage of ₹42,000 linked to dearness allowance, and a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) with assured procurement.

The call was made at the National Convention of Workers and Farmers at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi, organised by central trade unions, sectoral federations and associations along with the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM). The convention was attended by industrial workers, public sector employees, transport workers, bank and insurance staff, teachers, government employees, scheme workers, unorganised workers, gig and platform workers, women workers and farmers.

Participating organisations included the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC), Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), United Trade Union Congress (UTUC) and SKM-affiliated farmer organisations.

In a joint declaration adopted at the convention, the organisations accused the government of pursuing policies that had fuelled unemployment, inflation, privatisation of public sector enterprises and erosion of labour protections. They also opposed foreign trade agreements and the National Monetisation Pipeline 2.0, and sought restoration and expansion of social security measures.

The unions and farmer bodies announced district- and state-level demonstrations, rail roko, rasta roko, workplace protests and other forms of mobilisation on August 10 to mark the Quit India Movement. They also resolved to hold joint state-level conventions and larger decentralised programmes if their demands remained unaddressed.

The convention reiterated demands for stronger trade union rights, greater employment opportunities, restoration of MGNREGA, strengthening of public education and healthcare, and protection of the public distribution system.

Trade union and farmer leaders said a coordinated movement involving workers, farmers, students, youth and other democratic groups was needed to defend livelihoods and constitutional rights. They said the joint agitation would intensify across states in the coming months against what they described as anti-worker and anti-farmer policies.