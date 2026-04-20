Hyundai, TVS finalise plans to co-develop electric three-wheelers in India

Hyundai Motor Company (Hyundai) and TVS Motor Company (TVS) have signed a joint development agreement (JDA) to advance the development and commercialisation of innovative electric three-wheeler (E3W) solutions designed specifically to address India's last-mile mobility needs.

Under the agreement, Hyundai Motor will lead the design of and co-develop the E3W by leveraging its research and development expertise, advanced mobility technologies, and human-centric design approach.

“Hyundai Motor Company has long explored ways to contribute to improving India’s transportation environment as a key market, and our collaboration with TVS Motor is a strategic decision rooted in that effort. We hope the co-developed E3W enables broader access to safer and more sustainable transportation for people across the country,” said Joongsun Ko, senior vice president of corporate strategy and planning at Hyundai Motor Company. Both companies have established dedicated cross-functional teams to accelerate development timelines and the regulatory approval processes.

The partnership, formalised following the successful presentation of the E3W concept at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, represents a significant step towards bringing tailored mobility solutions to Indian consumers and reinforces both companies' commitment to sustainable urban transportation.

The E3W will be engineered to address India's unique mobility challenges while delivering sustainable solutions aligned with local road conditions and urban infrastructure.

TVS Motor will co-develop the product using its leading-edge electric platform, extensive three-wheeler engineering expertise, and deep local market knowledge. Leveraging its long legacy of trust and quality focus, TVS will also lead local sales, with its manufacturing operations in India catering to Indian market demand and future exports.

“At TVS Motor Company, we aim to transform quality of life through sustainable and accessible mobility. The joint development agreement marks an important step in our partnership with Hyundai Motor Company and advances our shared ambition to develop electric three-wheeler solutions,” said Sharad Mishra, president, group strategy, TVS Motor Company.

The companies said they are committed to delivering the first vehicle in India — the world’s largest three-wheeler market — as part of the JDA, marking a significant milestone in sustainable last-mile mobility innovation.

"By bringing together complementary strengths — including our electric three-wheeler platform, engineering expertise, and deep understanding of customer needs — we are well-positioned to deliver purpose-built products for India and additional markets. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to scalable, sustainable last-mile mobility while setting new benchmarks in technology, quality, customer experience, and a legacy of trust," Mishra added.

A cornerstone of this partnership is the commitment to localise component manufacturing for the E3W model’s production. Major components will be sourced and manufactured locally within India. This strategic approach serves multiple objectives: it strengthens India's automotive supply chain ecosystem, creates employment opportunities, reduces overall vehicle costs, and ensures rapid after-sales support and spare parts availability for end customers.

From Concept to Reality

The E3W concept unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 showcased innovative features tailored to Indian mobility challenges. These include adaptive ground clearance for monsoon-affected roads, enhanced safety features, ergonomic design for extended commutes, enhanced thermal management for tropical climates, and flexible interior configurations for multiple use cases — from passenger transport to goods delivery and emergency services.

The agreement formalises the transition from concept exploration to concrete product development and mass production. The vehicle will undergo rigorous testing, localisation refinement, and certification processes to meet Indian regulatory standards and customer expectations.

Hyundai Motor's vision of "Progress for Humanity" extends to reimagining mobility solutions for emerging markets. By combining the company’s global engineering excellence with TVS Motor's unparalleled understanding of electric mobility and Indian customers, this partnership is positioned to deliver an E3W offering that balances technology, affordability, sustainability, and safety. Aligned with TVS Motor’s vision of transforming quality of life across the world through mobility solutions that are exciting, responsible, sustainable, and safe, this product is set to drive the change that India needs. At the India-Korea Business Forum in 2018, Prime Minister Modi and the HMG Executive Chair discussed a plan to develop a quality three-wheeled vehicle together. Following several rounds of discussions stemming from that initial commitment, and backed by the research and development efforts of Hyundai’s R&D, the initiative has now come to fruition with the signing of a joint development agreement (JDA) today at the 2026 Korea-India Business Forum.