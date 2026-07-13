Zelio E-Mobility opens Coimbatore plant, annual capacity up at 240k units

Electric mobility firm Zelio E-Mobility on Monday announced the inauguration of a new manufacturing facility in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, with an annual production capacity of 60,000 units, as part of its expansion strategy in south India and parts of Maharashtra.

With the commissioning of the new plant, the company's total installed manufacturing capacity has increased to 240,000 units per annum across its four facilities.

Established with a capital investment of up to ₹1 crore, the new facility spans approximately 39,000 sq ft and will support electric scooter assembly, storage, logistics, and allied business operations, the company said.

The plant will manufacture and assemble electric two-wheeler models from Zelio E-Mobility's product portfolio to begin with, it added.

The Coimbatore plant will primarily cater to southern markets, including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and south Maharashtra.

During its initial phase of operations, Zelio said the Coimbatore plant is expected to manufacture and assemble approximately 24,000-30,000 electric two-wheelers annually, with production gradually scaling in line with market demand and operational ramp-up.

Over the next 12-24 months, the facility is expected to accelerate Zelio E-Mobility's growth in southern markets by strengthening dealer penetration, enhancing after-sales service, and improving supply chain efficiency, it said.

"South India represents one of the most promising electric mobility markets in the country, and this expansion strengthens our ability to serve customers, dealers, and partners with greater speed and efficiency," said Kunal Arya, Managing Director of Zelio E-Mobility.

Zelio E-Mobility's manufacturing network already includes its Ladwa plant and Patan plants in Haryana and Cuttack plant in Odisha to support production, assembly, and regional operations.

The company reported an 81.8 per cent year-on-year growth in revenue to ₹313.68 crore in FY2025-26. It has over 400 dealer networks across 25 states, with plans to scale to more than 550 dealerships by this financial year end, it said.