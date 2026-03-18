Aviation ministry mandates 60% free seats, adjacent seating for same PNR

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Wednesday directed airlines to allocate at least 60 per cent of seats on each flight free of charge and ensure passengers travelling under the same PNR are seated together.

The move follows concerns flagged by a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official that airlines and travel agents were using “dark pattern” techniques on their websites to nudge passengers into paying for seat selection, while keeping the number of free seats limited.

In several cases, passengers travelling together under the same PNR were allotted separate seats if they did not opt for paid seat selection, leading to inconvenience.

In a statement, the MoCA said India has emerged as the world’s third-largest domestic aviation market, with airports handling over five lakh passengers daily, underscoring the need for more passenger-friendly and uniform practices.

To address these issues, the government has mandated that airlines provide a minimum of 60 per cent of seats on any flight free of charge to ensure fair access.

Airlines have also been directed to seat passengers travelling on the same PNR together, preferably in adjacent seats, and avoid splitting groups unless passengers opt for paid seat selection.

The ministry further said carriers must adopt transparent and passenger-friendly policies for the carriage of sports equipment, musical instruments and pets, within safety and operational norms.

In addition, it emphasised strict adherence to the passenger rights framework, particularly in cases of delays, cancellations and denied boarding. Airlines have been asked to prominently display these rights across their websites, mobile applications, booking platforms and airport counters.

The MoCA also directed airlines to clearly communicate passenger entitlements in regional languages to improve accessibility and awareness.

The ministry said the measures are aimed at enhancing passenger experience, reducing grievances and ensuring greater transparency across the aviation ecosystem, as air travel continues to expand rapidly under initiatives such as UDAN.