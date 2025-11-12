Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 12:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / India planning to roll out financial incentives to revive dormant airports

India planning to roll out financial incentives to revive dormant airports

While the existing program allowed airlines to bid for subsidies to operate select flights, the proposed overhaul includes an auction-based approach as well as a direct incentive option

The entrance of Hisar Airport in Hisar, Haryana, India, on Friday, March 21, 2025

The entrance of Hisar Airport in Hisar, Haryana, India, on Friday, March 21, 2025 | Image Credit: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Mihir Mishra
 
India is planning to subsidise airlines for operating flights to dormant airports, according to people familiar with the matter, in a bid to resurrect ghost projects and justify the billions of infrastructure spending it’s poured into them. 
The subsidies build on an existing initiative, called UDAN, to boost regional connectivity and will now include airports that have remained idle despite substantial investments, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private. Airlines will be offered monthly subsidy payments in return for cheaper fares to select routes — to cover the gap between regular and discounted fares. The payments will also be based on factors including number of seats sold. 
India’s aviation ministry didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.
   
UDAN, launched in 2016, has helped add 649 new air routes and brought 93 airfields with only basic infrastructure — such as a runway — into operation. The revamped program will now seek to boost usage of several newly inaugurated airports, including those in Azamgarh and Muzaffarpur, which still have no passengers despite having proper air-side and city-side facilities.
 
While the existing program allowed airlines to bid for subsidies to operate select flights, the proposed overhaul includes an auction-based approach as well as a direct incentive option that doesn’t involve bidding, the people said.

Also Read

Air India

Air India to operate relief flight to bring 228 passengers from Ulaanbaatar

flights, planes

Air traffic controller shortage widens US flight delays amid govt shutdown

Pieter Elbers, IndiGo CEO

Image India denying bilateral flying rights is 'wrong': IndiGo CEO

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo to boost connectivity to UK with increased flights to Manchester

flights, planes

oneworld Alliance considers Indian airline partner as market expands

 
Zero Passengers
Although countries across Asia and parts of Africa face similar challenges in bridging infrastructure and demand, few match India’s scale. At least a dozen of India’s 140 airports recorded zero passengers between December and March, people familiar with the matter said earlier this year.
 
By recalibrating UDAN — acronym for Ude Desh Ke Aam Nagrik, or “Let the Common Citizen Fly,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims to address the growing imbalance in India’s infrastructure rollout, where urban hubs are congested and many rural centers remain eerily quiet.
 
Still, the success of this strategy will hinge not just on subsidies, but on realistic assessments of local demand, improved connectivity and tighter coordination. The government is separately planning to establish a federal Transport Planning Authority to align infrastructure projects and curb inefficiencies, people familiar said earlier this year.
 
The ministry has prepared the plan to address the demand issue, and it will be presented to Modi’s office soon, the people said.
 

More From This Section

airport, airport infra, aeroplane, flights

Aviation security body orders mandatory ladder-points checks for flights

DGCA, GPS devices, airlines

Airlines and ATCs must report GPS spoofing within 10 minutes: DGCApremium

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo commences direct flights from New Delhi to China's Guangzhou

Akasa Airlines, Akasa

Akasa Air plans flights to Singapore, Vietnam, Kazakhstan: Airline CCO

private jet

Private jet take-off from Kolkata airport delayed after smoke spotted

Topics : aviation sector in India Airports in India Airports Indian airports Aviation ministry Civil Aviation Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVETata Motors CV Share Price LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBharat Forge Q2Lab-Grown MilkRupee TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon