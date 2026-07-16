RBI's Financial Inclusion Index rises to 70 in FY26 on higher usage

The Financial Inclusion (FI) Index of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stood at 70 for the financial year ended March 2026, compared with 67 in March 2025, mainly on account of an uptick in usage. There was also growth across all sub-indices.

The FI Index was introduced in 2021 to capture the extent of financial inclusion across the country through three broad parameters—Access (35 per cent), Usage (45 per cent), and Quality (20 per cent)—each consisting of various dimensions computed on the basis of a number of indicators.

It is a comprehensive index incorporating details of the banking, investment, insurance, postal and pension sectors in consultation with the government and the respective sectoral regulators.

The index captures information on various aspects of financial inclusion in a single value ranging from 0 to 100, where 0 represents complete financial exclusion and 100 indicates full financial inclusion.