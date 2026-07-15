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Home / Industry / News / Cabinet clears India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 with Rs 1.27 trillion outlay

Cabinet clears India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 with Rs 1.27 trillion outlay

The second phase will support chip design through grants and equity investment, while semiconductor equipment, chemicals, gases and materials will receive a 30 per cent incentive

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Aashish Aryan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 3:33 PM IST

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The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the second phase of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) with an outlay of Rs 1.27 trillion.
 
The Cabinet also cleared the second phase of the Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme with an outlay of Rs 62,500 crore.
 
Of the 12 semiconductor chip manufacturing and packaging plants approved so far by the government under the ISM, three have started commercial production, Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.
 
“Semiconductor industry is a foundational industry. All devices that we use need semiconductor chips. The entire electronics value chain has been covered now,” Vaishnaw said while announcing the Cabinet decision.
   
Under the second phase of the ISM, the government will provide a mix of grants and equity investment for the design of strategic and commercial chips in India. For the manufacturing of equipment, chemicals, gases and materials, the government will provide a flat incentive of 30 per cent.

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The total investment under the ISM is expected to be Rs 4 trillion, with production of Rs 2 trillion and exports worth Rs 1 trillion, Vaishnaw said.
 
As of July 15, 2026, India had approved 12 projects with a cumulative investment of more than Rs 1.60 trillion under the flagship Rs 76,000 crore India Semiconductor Mission.
 
The Rs 76,000 crore ISM, which was approved by the Union Cabinet in December 2021, cleared its first project in June 2023, when it gave the go-ahead for a $2.75 billion proposal by Micron to establish a semiconductor chip assembly, testing, marking and packaging (ATMP) unit at Sanand in Gujarat.
 
Later that year, the government approved India’s first chip fabrication project, a joint venture between India’s Tata Group and Taiwan’s Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC), with an investment of approximately $11 billion, or Rs 91,000 crore.
 

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Topics : Union Cabinet semiconductor Mobile phone manufacturing in India

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 3:33 PM IST

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