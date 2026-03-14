Saturday, March 14, 2026 | 11:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Delhi govt caps commercial LPG supply at 20% of daily average use

Delhi govt caps commercial LPG supply at 20% of daily average use

Restaurants and eateries, which represent one of the largest commercial consumers, have been allotted the largest share at 42 per cent of the regulated supply

LPG, LPG cylinders, cylinder, cylinders

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2026 | 10:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi government issued an order on Saturday, capping the daily regulated distribution of commercial LPG cylinders at roughly 20 per cent of the city's average consumption.

The directive follows instructions from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and intends to ensure that essential services continue to receive fuel amid the escalating military conflict between Iran and the US that has put international supply routes in distress.

"Delhi typically records a daily sale of around 9,000 commercial LPG cylinders (19-kg equivalent). Under the new system, approximately 1,800 cylinders per day will be distributed through a priority-based allocation mechanism coordinated with the three oil marketing companies (OMCs)," said the order issued by the Department of Food, Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

 

Under the distribution framework, sectors have been classified into eight priority categories.

"Educational institutions, hospitals, railways and airports have been placed in the highest priority bracket and will be supplied up to 100 per cent of their requirement due to the essential nature of their services," the order said, adding that government departments and public sector institutions operating canteens fall under the second priority category.

Also Read

US President Donald Trump

Trump urges China, UK, others to send warships to keep Hormuz open

Indigo

IndiGo suspends flights to 7 West Asia destinations till March 28

LPG, LPG cylinders, cylinder, cylinders, LPG Crisis

PNG users cannot obtain or retain LPG connections, notifies Centre

crude oil, oil sector

West Asia crisis: India engages key players to secure energy supplies

urea, farmer, fertiliser

India fast-tracks fertiliser imports amid West Asia crisis: Govt sources

Restaurants and eateries, which represent one of the largest commercial consumers, have been allotted the largest share at 42 per cent of the regulated supply.

Under the policy, hotels, hospitality units and guest houses have been assigned a smaller quota, while dairies, bakeries and sweet shops also feature among the higher consumption categories.

Caterers and banquet halls, along with sectors such as dry cleaning, packaging units, pharmaceutical units and sports facilities, have been included in subsequent priority groups.

"Supplies will be strictly based on booking requests made by consumers through the respective OMC systems. Where immediate delivery is not possible, distribution will follow a first-in-first-out system," the order said.

Officials said these alternatives could help ease pressure on commercial LPG demand. It will remain in effect during the current period of supply constraints, with authorities monitoring distribution and demand patterns across sectors, the order added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ai, artificial intelligence

Geopolitics, AI posing challenges to corporate governance: Industry body

Gujarat Energy Transmission Company, Power Sector, ipo, investment, public-private partnership

Centre amends electricity rules to clarify norms for captive power

biogas, biogas plants

Greater Bengaluru Authority plans more biogas plants to process wet waste

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Projects worth ₹17,000 crore announced in Vidarbha to boost economy

construction, steel, manufacturing

Karnataka clears ₹4,824 crore industrial projects, to create 14,525 jobs

Topics : Delhi government lpg crisis West Asia Israel Iran Conflict US Iran tensions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 14 2026 | 10:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS KC-135 Aircraft CrashNifty Trading Strategy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayVodafone Idea Share PriceGold OutlookPM Kisan 22nd Installment Release Nifty Metal IndexPersonal Finance