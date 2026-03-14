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Home / Industry / News / Greater Bengaluru Authority plans more biogas plants to process wet waste

Greater Bengaluru Authority plans more biogas plants to process wet waste

According to him, at present, biogas is being produced from 10 tonnes of waste at the Kasa-Rasa facility and supplied to a nearby hotel

biogas, biogas plants

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2026 | 9:02 PM IST

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Greater Bengaluru Authority Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao on Saturday said steps will be taken to establish more biogas plants within the GBA limits.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the waste-to-energy (Kasa-Rasa) facility at Koramangala under the Bengaluru South City Corporation limits, he said a comprehensive study will be undertaken to produce biogas from wet waste in the city and to establish biogas plants in GBA city corporations.

He said that for establishing decentralised centres in city corporations, around two-three acres of land will be required in each corporation. In the short term, existing facilities will be upgraded to produce biogas and steps will be taken to supply the gas to nearby hotels.

 

Rao added that proper segregation of wet and dry waste at the local level will greatly help the process.

Noting that citizens' cooperation will play a crucial role, he appealed to the public to segregate waste before handing it over.

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According to him, at present, biogas is being produced from 10 tonnes of waste at the Kasa-Rasa facility and supplied to a nearby hotel.

Steps will be taken to increase this capacity.

If the high-tension power line located at the site is relocated, large-scale biogas production will be possible, and officials have been instructed to take appropriate action in this regard, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Mar 14 2026 | 9:02 PM IST

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