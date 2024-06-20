Business Standard
DGCA revises regulations to boost seaplane operations under UDAN scheme

These collaborative efforts have ensured that the new regulations address key stakeholder concerns and pave the way for growth in this niche area

Seaplane

Pilots with a Commercial Pilot License (CPL) can now qualify as seaplane-rated pilots by undertaking training at any ICAO-recognised training organisation globally | Photo: Shutterstock

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 12:09 PM IST

In a major leap towards sustainable and safe seaplane operations, the civil aviation regulator, DGCA, has revamped its regulatory provisions.
Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) informed that the pivotal amendments will streamline infrastructure procedures, pilot training requirements, and regulatory compliances, paving the way for seaplane services to reach remote, inaccessible areas.
"Initially established in 2008, the regulatory framework for seaplane operations was long due for a review. According to a DGCA Working Group recommending rationalization and revision of the said regulatory framework, revised regulations (CAR Section 3 Series C Part IX and CAR Section 7 Series B Part XVI) have been promulgated," an official statement said.
The revised regulations incorporate easier training requirements and simplified approval processes for undertaking seaplane operations.
Pilots with a Commercial Pilot License (CPL) can now qualify as seaplane-rated pilots by undertaking training at any ICAO-recognised training organisation globally. Additionally, new training opportunities for support roles are set to enhance employment potential at seaplane hubs nationwide.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) spearheaded the initiative to promote the seaplane ecosystem, providing guidance and engaging with stakeholders, including DGCA, State Governments, the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Airlines, and Aircraft Manufacturers.
These collaborative efforts have ensured that the new regulations address key stakeholder concerns and pave the way for growth in this niche area.
With the revised regulatory provisions, seaplane operators can utilize the streamlined procedures and optimized infrastructure requirements, to further extend seaplane services across the country and reach the most remote parts of the country, fostering inclusive and sustainable development. The simplified water aerodrome requirements would also aid in economical and efficient operations while maintaining essential safety standards.
First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

