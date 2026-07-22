Govt not considering fresh restructuring plan for MTNL, says Scindia

The government is not considering implementing any new restructuring plan for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL), Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The public sector telecom services provider, which had operations in the Mumbai and Delhi circles, currently has liabilities of ₹40,000 crore as of March 2026, up from ₹30,960 crore in FY22, while losses have risen from ₹2,616 crore in FY22 to ₹3,101 crore in FY26. Total income declined from ₹1,696 crore to ₹1,469 crore during the same period.

"Government has undertaken various financial and administrative measures for MTNL, including restructuring of high-cost debt through the raising of sovereign guarantee bonds (SGBs) worth ₹24,071 crore, funding of the voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) for MTNL employees through budgetary support of ₹4,327 crore, financial support of ₹3,657.05 crore to MTNL for servicing SGB interest payments, transfer of MTNL's operational activities to BSNL through a service agreement, and monetisation of MTNL assets for payment of MTNL's liabilities," the minister said.

The transfer of MTNL's operational activities to Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) was completed in 2024.

"As a result of these measures, MTNL has remained Ebitda-positive since FY2020-21, with Ebitda improving steadily since FY2023-24 (Rs 43 crore in FY2023-24 to ₹195 crore in FY2024-25 and ₹437 crore in FY2025-26)," he added.

The ministry added that against total liabilities of ₹40,000 crore, MTNL holds non-core assets with a market value of around ₹50,000 crore. According to its financial statements, the company held assets worth ₹10,033 crore at the end of FY26, down from ₹12,303 crore in FY22.