India outpaces China in US FDA DMF filings as API pipeline grows

India widened its lead over China in Drug Master File (DMF) submissions to the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) during the first quarter of 2026, underlining the country's continued strength in active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing and the pipeline for future generic medicines. According to an analysis by PharmQS Insight, based on US FDA data, Indian companies filed 184 Type II DMFs during the January-March quarter, compared with 149 by Chinese firms. Overall, Type II DMF filings rose 11.7 per cent year-on-year to 379 from 339 in the year-ago period. The filing data also caught the attention of Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, who posted on X: "At least we lead in DMFs," while sharing the analysis.

A Drug Master File is a confidential dossier submitted to the US FDA that contains detailed information on an API's manufacturing process, facilities, quality controls and stability data. While a DMF is not an approval to market a drug, it enables multiple pharmaceutical companies to reference the same manufacturing data while seeking approval for finished formulations in the US. As a result, DMF filings are closely tracked as a leading indicator of future generic drug launches and API export opportunities.

"The numbers reaffirm India's position as the preferred global supplier of pharmaceutical ingredients," said an industry executive, adding that higher filings typically reflect fresh investments in product development and greater participation in regulated markets.

Among companies, Hyderabad-based MSN Group emerged as the largest filer during the quarter. The analysis also showed that 19 submissions were first-time DMF filings.

The highest filing activity was seen in obesity and metabolic disease therapies, including GLP-1, GIP and glucagon receptor-targeting molecules, mirroring the rapid expansion of the global weight-loss and diabetes drug market.

For India's pharmaceutical industry, sustained growth in DMF filings is significant because the country supplies nearly 20 per cent of the world's generic medicines by volume and remains one of the largest exporters of APIs to regulated markets. A rising number of DMFs strengthens the pipeline for future exports, deepens relationships with global generic drugmakers, and reinforces India's position in the global pharmaceutical supply chain.