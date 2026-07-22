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India's FMCG sector faces margin squeeze as costs spike amid strong demand

Marico and Godrej Consumer Products are among the most frequently preferred stocks across brokerages ahead of the earnings season that Nestle India kicks off on July 22

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Recent price hikes, however, are unlikely to fully offset higher palm oil and crude-linked input costs

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 8:18 AM IST

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Indian consumer goods companies are expected to report pressure on first-quarter profit margins, as the Iran war-fuelled higher raw material ​costs outweighed benefits from resilient demand and price hikes, brokerages ​said.

The results will help investors assess how effectively companies have used price ‌hikes and pack-size reductions, while management commentary on rural demand, monsoon progress and input-cost inflation will also be closely watched.

Marico and Godrej Consumer Products are among the most frequently preferred stocks across brokerages ahead of the earnings season that Nestle India kicks off on July 22.

Since the onset of the West Asia conflict at the end of February, costs of key inputs like palm oil and packaging materials have risen, prompting price hikes and pack-size cuts.

 

SALES HOLD UP, MARGINS UNDER PRESSURE

Brokerages expect resilient demand, supported by an extended summer, improving rural ‌consumption and premiumisation, to drive sales growth, with beverages, personal care and quick-commerce channels remaining key growth drivers.

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Recent price hikes, however, are unlikely to fully offset higher palm oil and crude-linked input costs.

Systematix's outlook for the top consumer staples companies notes about 12 per cent revenue growth, driven by roughly 7 per cent volume growth and 5 per cent from price hikes and pack-size reductions.

Recent pricing and pack-size changes have narrowed, but not fully ​closed, the gap created by higher raw material costs, leaving margins under pressure as companies work ‌through high-cost inventory, said Dhananjay Sinha, Systematix CEO and co-head of Institutional Equities.

Jefferies expects more price hikes, while Investec forecasts double-digit revenue growth but sequential ​margin contraction ‌due to crude-linked inflation.

CLSA also expects gross margins to shrink sequentially, while HSBC said resilient ‌demand should support steady sales growth even as investors monitor the impact of weather on rural consumption.

Several analysts expect margins to improve in the second half ‌of ​the fiscal year ​if crude-linked and edible-oil costs stabilise at lower levels.

The Nifty FMCG index has fallen 11.82 per cent so far in 2026, compared with a 7.43 per cent decline ‌in the benchmark Nifty ​50.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : FMCGs FMCG companies FMCG sector FMCG sales FMCG firms Nestle India Marico Godrej Consumer Q1 results

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 8:18 AM IST

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