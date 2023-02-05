JUST IN
Microsoft's new Bing powered by ChatGPT-4 AI may encourage natural language
Tech giant Apple may launch 'HomePod mini 2' in 2024, says analyst
YouTube releases 'Go Live Together' for creators to co-stream on phone
Google to host event about artificial intelligence on February 8
Twitter expands Blue subscription service to 6 more countries: Reports
YouTube Shorts now averaging over 50 bn daily views: Sundar Pichai
Apple sets all-time sales record in India, retail store soon: Tim Cook
NoiseFit Force smartwatch with Bluetooth calling feature launched: Details
Google's parent Alphabet reports $76 bn in revenue, bets big on AI
Apple predicts drop in Q2 revenue, indicates iPhone production crisis over
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Microsoft's new Bing powered by ChatGPT-4 AI may encourage natural language
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Global smartphone revenue fall by 9% to $409 billion in 2022: Report

The global smartphone revenue declined by 9 per cent, amounting to $409 billion in 2022, the lowest since 2017, a new report has said

Topics
smartphones

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The global smartphone revenue declined by 9 per cent, amounting to $409 billion in 2022, the lowest since 2017, a new report has said.

According to Counterpoint Research, the global smartphone market declined by 18 per cent (year-over-year) to reach 304 million units in Q4 2022.

"The smartphone market remained under pressure in the fourth quarter of 2022 as the cost-of-living crisis, shortage in the labour market and a decline in consumers' purchasing power resulted in double-digit declines in the shipments of each of the top five smartphone players," said Senior Analyst Harmeet Singh Walia.

Moreover, Apple achieved an all-time high revenue share of 48 per cent in 2022, and also captured the highest-ever operating profit share of 85 per cent.

"Having proficiently managed its production problems, Apple was able to weather a year already marred by economic and geopolitical turmoil better than other major smartphone players," said Research Director Jeff Fieldhack.

Chinese smartphone players suffered from domestic lockdowns for much of the year in addition to facing global economic and geopolitical difficulties, said the report.

As a result, the shipments of Xiaomi, OPPO and Vivo fell by more than 20 per cent each.

Despite offering premium phones at aggressive margins, Chinese brands have yet to break into the premium market and have been unable to fully capitalise on Huawei's decline, the report added.

--IANS

shs/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on smartphones

First Published: Sun, February 05 2023. 17:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU