Friday, June 06, 2025 | 10:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / NCLAT dismisses appeal by Think & Learn RP in Aakash shareholding row

NCLAT dismisses appeal by Think & Learn RP in Aakash shareholding row

NCLAT refuses to interfere with interim order in Aakash shareholding case, saying it was consensual and interlocutory; matter returns to NCLT Bengaluru for hearing

ibc

An interlocutory order is a temporary or procedural ruling issued by a court during the pendency of a case

Peerzada Abrar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 10:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday dismissed an appeal filed by Shailendra Ajmera, a partner at Ernst & Young and the Resolution Professional (RP) of edtech company Think & Learn Pvt Ltd (TLPL/Byju’s), in its ongoing battle with Aakash Educational Services Ltd (AESL).
 
The Appellate Tribunal held that the 30 April 2025 order of the NCLT Bengaluru, which directed parties to maintain the status quo in respect of TLPL’s shareholding in AESL, was “interlocutory in nature” and “consensual”, and therefore not fit for appellate review.
 
An interlocutory order is a temporary or procedural ruling issued by a court during the pendency of a case. It does not decide the final rights of the parties but helps regulate proceedings until a full hearing can take place.
   
E Om Prakash, Senior Counsel with R Chandrachud, Advocate for AESL in the hearing on 2 June 2025 before NCLAT, had argued that Ajmera’s appeal was bad in law and not maintainable, as the impugned order was an interim order passed with consent of parties and that the O&M petition filed by the RP was itself not maintainable and he had no locus to seek reliefs in the nature prayed in his petition.
 
It was specifically pointed out that the interim arrangement had been passed by the High Court of Karnataka on 8 April 2025 with the consent of all stakeholders — including Ajmera himself and GLAS Trust Company — when the High Court had set aside the 27 March 2025 interim order of NCLT Bengaluru on the ground that it was passed without hearing AESL and Manipal Group, the single largest shareholder of AESL. The High Court had remitted the matter to NCLT Bengaluru for hearing on 30 April 2025.

Also Read

Spicejet

NCLT asks SpiceJet lessors to submit valid Power of Attorney by July 3

reliance infrastructures rinfra

NCLAT suspends insolvency proceedings against Reliance Infrastructure

BluSmart

NCLAT refuses to lift asset freeze on Gensol Engineering, related firms

reliance infrastructures rinfra

Big relief to Reliance Infra as NCLAT stays insolvency proceedings

ibc

NCLAT scraps audit, reinstates Resolution Professional at Golden Tobacco

 
Arun Kathpalia and Dhyan Chinappa, Senior Counsels with A R Ramanathan, Advocate appearing for Manipal Group, had argued that the appeal was mala fide and misleading, as the RP had already failed in his attempt before the Supreme Court to dislodge the said interim arrangement as ordered on 8 April 2025 by the High Court of Karnataka. The Supreme Court had on 2 May 2025 also taken note of the interim order dated 30 April 2025 of NCLT Bengaluru. The RP, by way of the appeal in the NCLAT, was seeking enhancement of the interim order passed in terms of the interim arrangement ordered by the High Court and as approved by the Supreme Court.
 
The NCLAT Bench, comprising Justice Sharad Kumar Sharma and Technical Member Jatindranath Swain, accepting the submissions made on behalf of AESL and Manipal Group, held that the 30 April interim order — which directed that there should be no dilution of TLPL/Byju’s 25 per cent shareholding in AESL — was “interlocutory in nature” and passed with the consent of all parties, and therefore not open to appeal at this stage.
 
The matter now returns to NCLT Bengaluru, where it is slated for a full hearing on interim reliefs sought to be urged on behalf of the RP and AESL’s application to either dismiss the petition as not maintainable or implead Ernst & Young (EY) and one of its partners to respond for alleged conflict of interest.
 
A decision on these matters could reshape the control structure of one of India’s largest test prep brands — and set a precedent for how professional advisory roles are scrutinised in contested M&A disputes, according to legal experts. 
 

More From This Section

Amazon

Amazon lays off employees in Books division as part of cost-cutting plan

PremiumFMCG, PER CAPITA INCOME

From showrooms to shelves, India likely to witness consumption uptick

PremiumRare earth minerals

Govt plans ₹1,500 crore incentive scheme to recycle critical minerals

Manohar Lal Khattar, Manohar Lal, Khattar, Manohar

India's renewable energy capacity in total energy mix rises to 49% in Apr

PremiumAirports, Airline, air passenger, flights

7.5% flights cancelled for 3 months at Delhi airport due to runway upgrade

Topics : NCLAT Tribunal rules shareholding

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 10:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon