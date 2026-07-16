RIICO invites applications for industrial plot allotment under 12th phase

The Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) on Wednesday opened applications for the 12th phase of its direct allotment scheme, under which industrial parks will be developed through private participation and the public-private partnership (PPP) model. The application window will remain open until July 28.

Launched in January 2025, the scheme will remain in force until December 2026 and is attracting investments into the state, a senior RIICO official said on Thursday.

“The benefits of the scheme are being extended to entrepreneurs who signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the state government during the Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit held in December 2024,” the official said. Investors who have not yet signed an MoU can still do so before the deadline for submitting applications and the earnest money deposit (EMD) to participate in the 12th phase, he added.

Under the policy, industrial parks have been classified into Category A and Category D. Category A parks will be developed by private developers on land allotted by RIICO at identified locations. Category D parks will be developed under a joint venture (JV) model within a PPP framework, with RIICO contributing land as equity to the project’s special purpose vehicle (SPV) or joint venture while retaining a minimum 26 per cent equity stake.

In the 12th phase, RIICO is offering more than 5,000 industrial and logistics plots across over 100 industrial areas in the state. Plots receiving a single application will be allotted directly, while those with multiple applicants will be allotted through an e-lottery to ensure transparency. The e-lottery will be held on July 31.

RIICO Managing Director Suresh Kumar Ola said the scheme aims to create an industrial ecosystem in the state so businesses can be established and grow with the support of modern infrastructure, investment-friendly policies and transparent processes.

“A total of 1,844 industrial plots have been allotted across the first 11 phases, paving the way for investments exceeding ₹18,000 crore and generating employment opportunities for more than 37,000 youths in the state,” Ola said. He added that the allotment of another 466 plots is currently underway, with the potential to attract investments worth over ₹2,100 crore.