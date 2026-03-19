Sikkim govt raises DA, DR by 5% for employees, pensioners from July 1

The Sikkim government has announced a 5 per cent hike in the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) for its employees and pensioners, respectively, an official notification said.

The hikes will come into retrospective effect from July 1, 2025.

As per the revised rate, the DA for employees and DR for pensioners drawing pay under pre-revised structure have been raised from 252 per cent to 257 per cent, the financial department circular issued on Wednesday said.

For employees and pensioners under the revised pay structure, the DA and DR rates will go up from 55 per cent to 58 per cent, the circular added.

The DA at these rates will also be admissible to the employees appointed on a contract basis.