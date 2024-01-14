T'gana CM proposes Industrial Corridor connecting Hyderabad to Vijayawada

CM Revanth Reddy, along with Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, presented various proposals for industrial development to Union Minister Piyush Goyal | Photo: TelanganaCMO @ X

Telangana Chief Minsiter A. Revanth Reddy has requested Union Minister for Industries and Commerce, Piyush Goyal, to grant approval for the establishment of a new "Industrial Corridor" connecting Hyderabad to Vijayawada via Miryalaguda.

The Telangana CM emphasized the significance of final clearances for the proposed Hyderabad-Nagpur industrial corridor, estimating a substantial benefit of Rs 2,300 crore for Telangana State upon approval by the central government, said an official statement by the CMO on Saturday.

In a meeting held on Wednesday in New Delhi, CM Revanth Reddy, along with Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, presented various proposals for industrial development to Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

Notably, CM Revanth Reddy urged the Union Minister to reconsider the earlier plan of establishing a Pharma City between Hyderabad and Warangal and instead endorse the forthcoming proposal for a Pharma City to be submitted to the centre.

He also brought to the Union Minister's attention the relocation of the National Design Center (NID) from Hyderabad to Vijayawada after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. Urging the sanctioning of NID for Telangana, the Telangana CM also sought approval for a Mega Leather Park, already designated for Nellore district in the undivided Andhra Pradesh, to be relocated to Telangana, where the necessary land in Karimnagar and Jangaon districts has been acquired.

The official statement by the CMO further mentioned that CM Revanth Reddy also appealed to Piyush Goyal to accord Greenfield status to the Mega Textile Park in Warangal under the PM Mitra scheme. He emphasized the potential for accelerated industrial development, noting that the conversion from Brownfield to Greenfield would attract an additional Rs 300 Crore in funds.

Highlighting the state's readiness to establish industries related to Technical Textiles, such as bulletproof jackets, conveyor belts, and airbags, the Telangana CM also appealed to grant a Center of Excellence for Technical Textiles and Testing Center.

Furthermore, he requested the allocation of one National Handloom Technology Center (IIHT) to Telangana, emphasizing the positive impact it would have on training weavers in modern technology and enhancing their income levels, especially with seven Handloom Clusters already established in the state.

Union Industries Department Joint Secretary Balaji, Union Textiles Department Additional Secretary Rohit Kansal, State Textiles and Handlooms Department Director Alugu Varshini, TSIIC CEO Madhusudan, Delhi Telangana Bhavan OSD Sanjay Jaju, Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal and others also participated in the meeting.