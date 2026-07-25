Vizhinjam seaport gets Customs nod to begin Exim operations from Aug 18

Vizhinjam International Seaport has secured Customs approval to commence Exim operations, its operator, VISL, said on Saturday.

Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd said the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has granted final approval for the port to officially commence Exim cargo operations from August 18.

"While Vizhinjam International Seaport, Thiruvananthapuram, has so far functioned exclusively as an international transshipment hub, export-import cargo operations shall commence with effect from August 18, 2026.

"Customs regulation of Exim cargo will be carried out in coordination with various government and facilitating agencies, such as VISL, AVPPL, the Mercantile Marine Department, the Port Health Organisation, the Bureau of Immigration, the Coastal Police, authorised banks and port security agencies," the CBIC order dated July 24 said.

As there is currently no designated Container Freight Station attached to the port, the CBIC has imposed several conditions governing Exim cargo handling.

It said import operations would be restricted to Full Container Load containers eligible for Direct Port Delivery, and such containers must be moved directly from the port terminal to the importer's premises within 48 hours of landing.

The CBIC has directed that no Less-than-Container Load cargo, loose cargo or containers requiring de-stuffing or CFS examination be allowed at the port until a designated CFS becomes operational.

Regarding exports, the CBIC said operations would be restricted to Direct Port Entry of factory-stuffed, self-sealed or Customs-sealed FCL containers. However, cargo requiring loose stuffing, examination or carting within the port yard will not be permitted, it said.

Besides direct DPD and DPE container movement, road transshipment between the seaport and other notified Customs stations, such as Inland Container Depots, Container Freight Stations, Special Economic Zones and Land Customs Stations, will also commence, the CBIC said.

It directed that all operations at the port must fully comply with the Sea Cargo Manifest and Transhipment Regulations, 2018.

Developed under a public-private partnership model by the Kerala government and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, the seaport has emerged as one of the world's fastest-growing container ports.

The port handled two million TEUs within 18 months of commencing commercial operations and has received some of the world's largest container ships.

The launch of Exim operations will be a major milestone for the state government's Mission Samudra, which aims to position Kerala as a leading maritime and logistics hub by integrating ports, logistics, manufacturing, inland waterways and multimodal connectivity.