Aastha Spintex Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Bajaj Healthcare Ltd, Regency Ceramics Ltd, Taylormade Renewables Ltd and Unichem Laboratories Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 July 2026.

Bajaj Healthcare Ltd, Regency Ceramics Ltd, Taylormade Renewables Ltd and Unichem Laboratories Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 July 2026.

Aastha Spintex Ltd tumbled 19.98% to Rs 103.3 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 17.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bajaj Healthcare Ltd crashed 12.71% to Rs 323. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59629 shares in the past one month.

Regency Ceramics Ltd lost 12.36% to Rs 33.03. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 90 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 402 shares in the past one month.

Taylormade Renewables Ltd slipped 9.76% to Rs 67. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 71071 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17406 shares in the past one month.

Unichem Laboratories Ltd dropped 9.21% to Rs 532. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15631 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56928 shares in the past one month.

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