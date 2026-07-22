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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Trident Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Trident Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Trident Ltd recorded volume of 519.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33.87 lakh shares

Bandhan Bank Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, Data Patterns (India) Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 July 2026.

Trident Ltd recorded volume of 519.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33.87 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.92% to Rs.25.33. Volumes stood at 34.95 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Bandhan Bank Ltd registered volume of 1391.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 110.43 lakh shares. The stock slipped 16.58% to Rs.174.20. Volumes stood at 123.14 lakh shares in the last session.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd notched up volume of 454.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41.37 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.75% to Rs.369.95. Volumes stood at 203.19 lakh shares in the last session.

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Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd witnessed volume of 112.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.38 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.25% to Rs.40.25. Volumes stood at 12.28 lakh shares in the last session.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd notched up volume of 52.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.28 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.51% to Rs.4,732.50. Volumes stood at 11.76 lakh shares in the last session.

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

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