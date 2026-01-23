Friday, January 23, 2026 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ABB India launches new 'ArTu Formula' Low Voltage Switchgear

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

ABB India today launched its new 'ArTu Formula' Low Voltage Switchgear, a cutting-edge solution designed to deliver superior performance across diverse applications. ArTu Formula addresses the evolving power distribution needs of Industrial Sectors, Critical infrastructure, commercial and residential buildings, with a focus on reliability, efficiency, and innovation.

ABB's latest addition to its India Electrification portfolio, the ArTu formula is fully compliant with international standards IEC 61439 1 & 2, and IEC 61641, ensuring the highest levels of safety, reliability, and performance. This solution helps catering the nation's surging power infrastructure, while contributing to technological advancement under the Make in India initiative. This comprehensive solution perfectly balances simplicity and versatility, making it ideal for a wide range of applications including power distribution, motor control centersand sub-distribution boards.

 

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

