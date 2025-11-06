Cybertech Systems & Software consolidated net profit declines 3.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.45% to Rs 58.79 croreNet profit of Cybertech Systems & Software declined 3.13% to Rs 8.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.45% to Rs 58.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 57.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales58.7957.95 1 OPM %7.8614.20 -PBDT12.3413.57 -9 PBT11.4012.17 -6 NP8.668.94 -3
