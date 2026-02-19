Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 07:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Technologies allots 37,344 equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 7:05 PM IST
Tata Technologies has allotted 37,344 equity shares under the 'Tata Technologies Limited Share based Long Term Incentive Scheme 2022'. Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 81,15,28,710 divided into 40,57,64,355 equity shares of Rs 2 each to Rs 81,15,61,896 divided into 40,58,01,699 equity shares of Rs 2 each.

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 7:05 PM IST

