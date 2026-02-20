AI has the potential to lift global annual GDP growth by up to 0.8 percentage points, says IMF's Kristalina Georgieva

AI has arrived; it is here. Investment is surging into data centers, power plants, and neural networks. It is like when the world was building the railways: the old ways of doing things will be changed forever, and this time it will be much faster, said IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva at the India AI Impact Summit. AI will bring opportunity and challengeand it is for us to maximize the benefits, she noted. IMF estimates, AI has the potential to lift global annual GDP growth by up to 0.8 percentage points. This is a vast upside potential, she stated but will massively transform the world of work. There will also be dislocation linked to the sheer pace of changemany jobs in the middle that AI will not enhance but rather replace, she noted.

I worry about a hollowing out of the middle, for young call-center workers that may be replaced by bots, for IT graduates potentially replaced by algorithms. We must prepare, and the best preparation is to be open-eyed about the risks of AI and invest in people, IMF chief noted.

Nevertheless, given the huge challenges of global AI diffusion, India knows the good it can do for otherswith its digital interfaces and human ingenuity, it is on the forefront of making things happen, offering a unique focus on democratizing AI. And India has extensive experience in creating practical solutions for rural and urban communities, which can benefit low-income and developing countries across the world, she further noted.

