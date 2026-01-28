Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 11:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash near Baramati

Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash near Baramati

Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 11:06 AM IST
Ajit Pawar, NCP chief and Maharashtras Deputy Chief Minister, died in a plane crash near Baramati on Wednesday while travelling from Mumbai, according to media reports. Four others, including the pilots and his security personnel, were also killed in the accident.

The small aircraft, a Learjet 45 operated by VSR, reportedly crashed during a landing attempt near Baramati airport about 45 minutes after taking off from Mumbai. Pawar was scheduled to attend a series of public meetings in the region ahead of the local body elections.

Television footage from the crash site showed fire and debris scattered across the area, with emergency services rushing to the spot. Media reports said all five people on board the aircraft died in the crash.

 

The 66-year-old leader was the nephew of Sharad Pawar and the cousin of Supriya Sule. Both leaders were in Delhi at the time of the incident and were expected to travel to Pune. Official statements from the party and the Maharashtra government were awaited at the time of reporting.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes soar at J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

Volumes soar at J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

Mahindra Logistics spurts on reporting turnaround Q3 numbers

Mahindra Logistics spurts on reporting turnaround Q3 numbers

Nesco slips after Q3 PAT falls 5% YoY to Rs 105 crore

Nesco slips after Q3 PAT falls 5% YoY to Rs 105 crore

RBI announces Rs 1 lakh crore OMO, $10 bn USD/INR swap to inject liquidity

RBI announces Rs 1 lakh crore OMO, $10 bn USD/INR swap to inject liquidity

Indices trade higher; oil & gas shares gain for 2nd day

Indices trade higher; oil & gas shares gain for 2nd day

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayVedanta Q3 PreviewTata Motors Q3 PreviewUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedIMD Weather Forecast TodayGold-Silver Price TodayAjit Pawar Death in Plane CrashPersonal Finance