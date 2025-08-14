Alankit consolidated net profit declines 30.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 46.58% to Rs 90.78 croreNet profit of Alankit declined 30.41% to Rs 5.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 46.58% to Rs 90.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 61.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales90.7861.93 47 OPM %-5.0013.26 -PBDT11.7910.46 13 PBT8.538.57 0 NP5.157.40 -30
