Hindustan Unilever board OKs Rs 2,000-cr capex for capacity expansion
Hindustan Unilever said that its board approved the investment of around Rs 2,000 crore over a period of two years to expand manufacturing capacity in fast-growing premium categories across beauty & wellbeing and home care.The proposed investment is in line with the companys strategy of focusing on fewer, bigger bets and strengthening its presence in high-growth demand spaces, including premium skin care and hair care and personal care & home care liquids.
Priya Nair, CEO and managing director, HUL, said: "This investment reflects our strategic focus on scaling our brands and creating categories of the future to meet evolving consumer needs. It also underscores our commitment to building a resilient, technology-enabled supply chain that delivers superior value to consumers."
Hindustan Unilever is in the FMCG business comprising primarily of Home Care, Beauty & Personal Care and Foods & Refreshment segments. The Company has manufacturing facilities across the country and sells primarily in India.
The company's consolidated net profit zoomed 120.91% to Rs 6,603 crore on 5.74% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 16,235 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.
The counter fell 1.90% to end at Rs 2279.50 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 4:17 PM IST