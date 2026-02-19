Japanese markets advance, Nikkei rise 0.57%

Asian shares ended mostly higher on Thursday even as regional trading volumes remained thin amid the Lunar New Year holidays in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Regional sentiment was underpinned by easing AI concerns and a slew of upbeat U.S. economic data released overnight.

The dollar was firm and gold added to sharp overnight gains, rising above $5,000 an ounce after reports suggested that the U.S. military is prepared to launch strikes against Iran as early as this weekend. Oil extended gains after climbing more than 4 percent on Wednesday.

Japanese markets advanced after data showed machinery orders surged at a record pace in December, driven by large industrial orders. A softer yen and Wall Street's AI-chip optimism also boosted sentiment.

The Nikkei average rose 0.57 percent to 57,467.83 while the broader Topix index gained 1.18 percent to close at 3,852.09. Tech stocks led the surge, with SoftBank rising 2.6 percent and Tokyo Electron gaining 2.9 percent.

Advantest slumped 3.6 percent after the company said it is responding to a ransomware cybersecurity incident that may have affected certain systems on its network.

