Alkali Metals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

NIIT Ltd, Lorenzini Apparels Ltd, Deep Polymers Ltd and Rubicon Research Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 June 2026.

NIIT Ltd, Lorenzini Apparels Ltd, Deep Polymers Ltd and Rubicon Research Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 June 2026.

Alkali Metals Ltd soared 17.81% to Rs 101.79 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 14134 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4446 shares in the past one month.

NIIT Ltd surged 15.79% to Rs 78.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34489 shares in the past one month.

Lorenzini Apparels Ltd spiked 14.14% to Rs 7.99. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18455 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95238 shares in the past one month.

Deep Polymers Ltd gained 13.59% to Rs 41.21. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 50871 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6683 shares in the past one month.

Rubicon Research Ltd spurt 12.50% to Rs 1129.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14733 shares in the past one month.

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