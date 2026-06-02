APL Apollo Tubes Ltd down for fifth straight session

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1751.6, down 2.05% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 3.53% in last one year as compared to a 4.38% slide in NIFTY and a 48.51% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1751.6, down 2.05% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 23467.1. The Sensex is at 74624.13, up 0.48%.APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has lost around 6.48% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13506.55, up 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.24 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1769.6, down 1.89% on the day. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd tumbled 3.53% in last one year as compared to a 4.38% slide in NIFTY and a 48.51% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 90.84 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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