Artefact Projects bags Rs 3-cr NHAI contract

Artefact Projects announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 3.08 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The contract is for providing Supervision Consultant (SC) services during the operation and maintenance (O&M) phase of the four-lane Bilaspur-Urga section of NH-130A, stretching from design chainage 0.000 to 70.200 km (from NH-49 near Dheka village to Bhiasma village) in Chhattisgarh. The project will be executed by Artefact Projects in association with KCS Engineering.

The contract is valued at Rs 3.08 crore and the execution period is 38 months.

The company clarified that the order does not constitute a related-party transaction and that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the award of the contract.

Artefact provides engineering, architectural, and project management services for infrastructure projects, especially highways. Having a global presence through collaboration with renowned international consultants, experienced technical experts, and professionals, together with a dedicated management, Artefact is a leading name in the sector.

On a standalone basis, the company's net profit declined 85.17% to Rs 0.86 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 5.80 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations, however, increased 12.48% year on year to Rs 14.33 crore during the quarter.

Shares of Artefact Projects added 0.76% to Rs 56.70 on the BSE.

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