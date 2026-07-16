Thursday, July 16, 2026 | 04:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Artefact Projects bags Rs 3-cr NHAI contract

Artefact Projects bags Rs 3-cr NHAI contract

Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

Artefact Projects announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 3.08 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The contract is for providing Supervision Consultant (SC) services during the operation and maintenance (O&M) phase of the four-lane Bilaspur-Urga section of NH-130A, stretching from design chainage 0.000 to 70.200 km (from NH-49 near Dheka village to Bhiasma village) in Chhattisgarh. The project will be executed by Artefact Projects in association with KCS Engineering.

The contract is valued at Rs 3.08 crore and the execution period is 38 months.

The company clarified that the order does not constitute a related-party transaction and that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the award of the contract.

 

Artefact provides engineering, architectural, and project management services for infrastructure projects, especially highways. Having a global presence through collaboration with renowned international consultants, experienced technical experts, and professionals, together with a dedicated management, Artefact is a leading name in the sector.

On a standalone basis, the company's net profit declined 85.17% to Rs 0.86 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 5.80 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations, however, increased 12.48% year on year to Rs 14.33 crore during the quarter.

Shares of Artefact Projects added 0.76% to Rs 56.70 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Newgen Software ends lower after Q1 PAT falls nearly 41% YoY to Rs 62 crore

Newgen Software ends lower after Q1 PAT falls nearly 41% YoY to Rs 62 crore

Lokesh Machines hits the roof after securing Rs 58-cr defence order

Lokesh Machines hits the roof after securing Rs 58-cr defence order

BHEL rises after reporting turnaround Q1 performance

BHEL rises after reporting turnaround Q1 performance

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Ashoka Buildcon forms joint venture with RDB Real Estate Constructions

Ashoka Buildcon forms joint venture with RDB Real Estate Constructions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to WatchQ1 Results TodayITC Hotel Q1 Results Jio Financial Q1 Results TodayCost Inflation Index for FY27ICICI Bank Q1 PreviewSBI Funds Management IPO Last DayUpcoming Q1 ResultsPolycab India Q1 Results