BHEL rises after reporting turnaround Q1 performance

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) added 1.09% to Rs 421.95 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 376.71 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with a net loss of Rs 455.50 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 40.29% year on year to Rs 7,697.72 crore in the first quarter of FY27.

The company reported a profit before tax of Rs 507.70 crore in the quarter, compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 608.04 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Total expenses increased 18.08% YoY to Rs 7,415.62 crore in Q1 FY27. The cost of materials & services stood at Rs 5,839.29 crore (up 41.45%), while employee benefits expenses were at Rs 1,506.33 crore (up 2.99% YoY) during the period under review.

On the segmental front, revenue from the power business stood at Rs 5,919.50 crore (up 51.82% YoY) and revenue from industry stood at Rs 1,778.22 crore (up 11.97% YoY) during the period under review.

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is an integrated engineering and manufacturing company engaged in the design, engineering, manufacture, erection, testing, commissioning and servicing of equipment for the power, transmission, industry, transportation, renewable energy, oil & gas and defence sectors. It is a Government of India-owned enterprise.

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