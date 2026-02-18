Ascend Telecom Infrastructure Pvt standalone net profit declines 99.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 89.93% to Rs 59.53 crore

Net profit of Ascend Telecom Infrastructure Pvt declined 99.36% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 51.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 89.93% to Rs 59.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 591.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.59.53591.3046.4063.5416.65266.400.5783.400.3351.30

