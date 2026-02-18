Ascend Telecom Infrastructure Pvt standalone net profit declines 99.36% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 89.93% to Rs 59.53 croreNet profit of Ascend Telecom Infrastructure Pvt declined 99.36% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 51.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 89.93% to Rs 59.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 591.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales59.53591.30 -90 OPM %46.4063.54 -PBDT16.65266.40 -94 PBT0.5783.40 -99 NP0.3351.30 -99
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Edelweiss Rural & Corporate Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 41.53 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Embassy Property Developments Pvt standalone net profit declines 90.80% in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 5:32 PM IST