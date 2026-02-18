Edelweiss Rural & Corporate Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 41.53 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 50.16% to Rs 40.14 crore

Net Loss of Edelweiss Rural & Corporate Services reported to Rs 41.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 25.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 50.16% to Rs 40.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 80.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.40.1480.54-58.6464.34-45.52-20.25-50.42-25.19-41.53-25.19

