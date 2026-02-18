Edelweiss Rural & Corporate Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 41.53 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 50.16% to Rs 40.14 croreNet Loss of Edelweiss Rural & Corporate Services reported to Rs 41.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 25.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 50.16% to Rs 40.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 80.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales40.1480.54 -50 OPM %-58.6464.34 -PBDT-45.52-20.25 -125 PBT-50.42-25.19 -100 NP-41.53-25.19 -65
First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 5:32 PM IST