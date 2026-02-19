Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Group, TCS partner with OpenAI to create state-of-the-art AI infrastructure in India

Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Tata Group, Tata Consultancy Services and OpenAI have announced a multi-dimensional strategic partnership, that will drive AI-powered innovation across enterprise, consumer, and social sectors. This partnership spans multiple high-impact areas, including powering AI-led innovation across Tata Group companies, joint efforts to drive AI transformation across industries globally, and setting up AI infrastructure.

Key Highlights:

Empowering Tata Group employees with Enterprise ChatGPT: Several thousand Tata Group employees will get access to Enterprise ChatGPT, accelerating innovation and productivity. In addition, TCS will leverage OpenAI's Codex to boost software engineering outcomes.

Building industry-specific Agentic AI solutions: Under this partnership, OpenAI, with its leading Agentic AI solutions, and TCS, with its contextual knowledge of industries and deep AI skills, will come together to build impactful industry-specific solutions.

 

Joint go-to-market (GTM) initiatives: TCS and OpenAI will jointly enable Indian and global enterprises to transform with AI-powered solutions specific to their organizational context. Through this collaboration, TCS will help its customers accelerate AI-led transformation by deploying, integrating, and scaling OpenAI's advanced AI platforms worldwide.

Developing AI infrastructure: TCS' HyperVault unit and OpenAI have agreed to a multi-year partnership to develop AI infrastructure in India. In the initial phase, TCS will develop AI infrastructure with 100MW capacity, with an option to scale to 1 GW. This infrastructure will power next-generation AI workloads and position India as a global AI hub.

Social Impact: The OpenAI Foundation and TCS will collaborate to provide AI training and resources to Indian youth, enabling them to apply AI responsibly and efficiently on a large scale. Together, they will develop technology toolkits for NGOs and launch initiatives focused on young people, with the objective of improving the livelihoods of at least one million Indian youth.

Sam Altman, CEO, OpenAI, said, India is already leading the way in AI adoption, and with its talent, ambition, and strong government support, it is well placed to help shape its future. Through OpenAI for India and our partnership with Tata Group, we're working together to build the infrastructure, skills, and local partnerships needed to build AI with India, for India, and in India, so that more people across the country can access and benefit from it.

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, said, This deep collaboration between OpenAI and Tata Group marks a major milestone in India's vision to become a global leader in AI. We are pleased to partner with OpenAI to create state-of-the-art AI infrastructure in India. This is a unique opportunity for OpenAI and TCS to transform industries. Together we will skill India's youth and empower them to succeed in the AI era.

Inox Green to acquire Wind World's 600 MW IPP capacity and 4.5 GW O&M biz

Stock Alert: B. L. Kashyap and Sons, Pace Digitek, DCX Systems, Bharat Electronics

GIFT Nifty suggests green opening for equities; Fed minutes show officials divided on interest rate outlook

Pace Digitek arm bags order worth $1.35 mln from overseas entity

GNG Electronics forges partnerships for distribution of refurbished computers

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

