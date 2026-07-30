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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Balkrishna Industries Ltd Spurts 8.88%

Balkrishna Industries Ltd Spurts 8.88%

Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Balkrishna Industries Ltd has added 3.82% over last one month compared to 4.52% gain in BSE Auto index and 1.52% rise in the SENSEX

Balkrishna Industries Ltd rose 8.88% today to trade at Rs 2265.9. The BSE Auto index is up 0.29% to quote at 61237.2. The index is up 4.52 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, TVS Motor Company Ltd increased 0.9% and Hero MotoCorp Ltd added 0.8% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 15.35 % over last one year compared to the 4.72% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd has added 3.82% over last one month compared to 4.52% gain in BSE Auto index and 1.52% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 17958 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 18021 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2775 on 10 Feb 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1971.5 on 11 Jun 2026.

 

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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