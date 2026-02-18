Muthoot Homefin (India) standalone net profit declines 4.70% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.48% to Rs 108.84 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Homefin (India) declined 4.70% to Rs 8.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.48% to Rs 108.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 86.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.108.8486.7451.8759.4315.2614.3613.7712.868.939.37

