Muthoot Homefin (India) standalone net profit declines 4.70% in the December 2025 quarter

Muthoot Homefin (India) standalone net profit declines 4.70% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

Sales rise 25.48% to Rs 108.84 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Homefin (India) declined 4.70% to Rs 8.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.48% to Rs 108.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 86.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales108.8486.74 25 OPM %51.8759.43 -PBDT15.2614.36 6 PBT13.7712.86 7 NP8.939.37 -5

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

