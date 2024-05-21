Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd spurts 2.92%

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 647.35, up 2.92% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 79.02% in last one year as compared to a 23.17% spurt in NIFTY and a 71.76% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 647.35, up 2.92% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 22557.9. The Sensex is at 74083.23, up 0.1%. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has risen around 7.27% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40432.85, up 1.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 70.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 83.07 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 650.9, up 3.52% on the day. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up 79.02% in last one year as compared to a 23.17% spurt in NIFTY and a 71.76% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 4.87 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News